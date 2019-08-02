Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 345 ($4.51).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 339 ($4.43) to GBX 362 ($4.73) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 361.08 ($4.72).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 319.40 ($4.17) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 330.88. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 300.70 ($3.93) and a one year high of GBX 366.60 ($4.79).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

