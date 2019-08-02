Direxion Daily EURO STOXX 50 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EUXL) Shares Down 5.3%

Direxion Daily EURO STOXX 50 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EUXL)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.97 and last traded at $17.02, 247 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily EURO STOXX 50 Bull 3X Shares stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily EURO STOXX 50 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EUXL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 13.53% of Direxion Daily EURO STOXX 50 Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

