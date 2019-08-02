Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WDRW) Shares Up 3.2%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WDRW)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $28.85, 4,257 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 5,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bear 3x Shares stock. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WDRW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bear 3x Shares accounts for 1.6% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 50.00% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bear 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

