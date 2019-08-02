Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.12.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.37. The company had a trading volume of 37,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,949. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.63. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $174,910.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,835,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,166 shares of company stock worth $2,490,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,825,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,408,000 after purchasing an additional 76,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,680,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,204,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,653,000 after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,908,000 after purchasing an additional 407,146 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

