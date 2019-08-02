Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

DISCK stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.52.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.