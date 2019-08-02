Domtar (TSE:UFS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.06

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and traded as low as $48.19. Domtar shares last traded at $48.24, with a volume of 56,574 shares traded.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 4.8500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.609 dividend. This is an increase from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Domtar’s payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Domtar Company Profile (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

