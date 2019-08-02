DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $184,257.00 and approximately $5,109.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00896369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00015696 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000489 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000674 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.