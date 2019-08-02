Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

LPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dorian LPG from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Dorian LPG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. 11,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,471. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 32.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 75,647 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $689,900.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 4,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,288.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,316,928 shares of company stock valued at $12,172,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,794,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,177,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 164,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 31,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

