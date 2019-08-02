Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.26-3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04186435-1.06133845 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.00. 8,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,370. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.97.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.48). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $254.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DORM. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

