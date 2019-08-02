Doubleview Capital (CVE:DBV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Doubleview Capital Corp (CVE:DBV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 163000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25.

About Doubleview Capital (CVE:DBV)

Doubleview Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Hat property with 10 mineral tenures totaling 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and the Red Spring deposit situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

