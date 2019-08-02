Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $319.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $386.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $142.70 billion, a PE ratio of 119.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.47.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

