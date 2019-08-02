Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in salesforce.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.31, for a total value of $2,402,281.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,330 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total transaction of $996,531.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 343,547 shares of company stock worth $53,324,812. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $150.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.04. The firm has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a PE ratio of 104.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

