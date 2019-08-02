Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Stock Position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B comprises 3.4% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B were worth $41,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,469,000 after buying an additional 91,003 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

BMV VWOB opened at $80.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.64. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a 12 month low of $1,400.00 and a 12 month high of $1,606.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

