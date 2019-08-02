DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Given a $18.00 Price Target by Needham & Company LLC Analysts

Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price target on DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of DSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of DSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded DSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DSP Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of DSP Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,679. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $347.77 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $29.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSPG. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 192,334 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth about $1,339,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth about $748,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter worth about $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

