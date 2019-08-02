Duerr (ETR:DUE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.82

Duerr AG (ETR:DUE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €24.82 ($28.86) and last traded at €25.08 ($29.16), with a volume of 129620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €26.38 ($30.67).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUE. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on shares of Duerr in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.93 ($40.61).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.52.

About Duerr (ETR:DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

