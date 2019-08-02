Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Billion

Brokerages expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) to report $5.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.76 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $5.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $24.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.67 billion to $25.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.62 billion to $25.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,459,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,411,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,456 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,511,000 after acquiring an additional 724,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,146,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,175,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $88.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $91.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

