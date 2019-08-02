Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) PT Raised to $77.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DNKN. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.84.

DNKN traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.95. 498,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,236. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.32 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, COO Scott Murphy sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Clare sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $627,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,569 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,948,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,768 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

