Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dyadic International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

DYAI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 51,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,328. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dyadic International news, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $58,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dyadic International stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

