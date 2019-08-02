e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 626,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.00. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.62 million, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.30.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 8,700 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $145,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $32,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,096,486 shares of company stock valued at $33,640,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,505,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,158,000 after purchasing an additional 79,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,569 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% in the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,058,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 497,874 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 591,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,523.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 502,593 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

