Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESTE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,530 shares in the company, valued at $717,941.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens set a $9.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

