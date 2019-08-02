Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.60 Million

Brokerages expect Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) to announce sales of $42.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $37.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $187.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $174.00 million to $203.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $223.03 million, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $233.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,530 shares in the company, valued at $717,941.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 63.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 57,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 145,342 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 36,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

ESTE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 12,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $252.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

