Eastmain Resources (TSE:ER) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eastmain Resources Inc (TSE:ER) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.18. Eastmain Resources shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 130,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of $42.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

Eastmain Resources Company Profile (TSE:ER)

Eastmain Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eastmain Mines Inc, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, nickel, platinum, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clearwater Project covering an area of 201 square kilometers located in the central portion of the Eastmain River Greenstone Belt within the James Bay Mining District of Québec.

Featured Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Eastmain Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastmain Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.