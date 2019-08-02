Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETV. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 155.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the first quarter valued at $170,000.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $165,553.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,248,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $216,414.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $16.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

