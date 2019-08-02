Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. Ecolab also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.80-6.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.73.

ECL traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.99. 1,178,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $135.77 and a 1 year high of $209.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $5,248,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,718 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,382.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,950 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,342 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

