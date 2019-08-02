EDRCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,828.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00000868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $266,534.00 and $40,828.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded up 105.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

