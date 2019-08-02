eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at First Analysis

First Analysis upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $136.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $106.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on eHealth to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH stock opened at $102.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45. eHealth has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.51 and a beta of 1.23.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $474,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David K. Francis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,556 shares of company stock valued at $18,723,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 28.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.