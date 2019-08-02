Eight Capital Trims Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Target Price to C$39.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lowered by Eight Capital from C$42.00 to C$39.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vermilion Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CSFB reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.67.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$23.12 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.97 and a 12-month high of C$44.32. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.05%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.06, for a total value of C$270,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,817 shares in the company, valued at C$1,104,361.08. Also, Senior Officer Robert John Engbloom sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$124,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,085,984.80. Insiders sold 20,699 shares of company stock valued at $584,089 over the last 90 days.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

