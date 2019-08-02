Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EGO. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. GMP Securities cut Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. CIBC raised Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Eldorado Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.76.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -48.65, a PEG ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 97.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 104.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,103,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after buying an additional 2,099,175 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,673,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after buying an additional 167,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $4,037,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 131,965 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 521.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,018,349 shares during the period. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.