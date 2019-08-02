Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,421.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $991,947.00 and approximately $10,421.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, TDAX and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00266301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.20 or 0.01433724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00112167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia.

Electrify.Asia Token Trading

Electrify.Asia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, TDAX, Kucoin, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.