Electroneum (ETN) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Kucoin. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $46.95 million and approximately $220,346.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,757,498,376 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bitbns, Kucoin, CoinBene, Cryptohub, Cryptomate, Liquid and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

