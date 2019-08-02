Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $99.00 target price on the game software company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EA’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 results benefited from core franchise strength, including FIFA, The Sims 4 and Apex Legends. These drove net bookings and live services revenues in the reported quarter. While FIFA Online 4 performed well in Korea and Southeast Asia, FIFA Online 3 outperformed the company’s expectations in China. EA plans to switch to FIFA Online 4 in the country, which is likely to drive adoption. The company has a strong slate of releases in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Notably, EA’s shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, intense competition from the likes of Activision and Take-Two Interactive does not bode well for investors in the near term.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Shares of EA traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.45. 641,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,433. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $396,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $912,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,263.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,294 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,128. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $19,529,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,091.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,263,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $128,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,504 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,430 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,017 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

