Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Lifted to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. JMP Securities currently has $12.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $0.27.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $11.30 on Monday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $145.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5,168.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.