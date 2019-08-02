Elrond (ERD) Market Capitalization Tops $17.04 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $17.04 million and $6.22 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One Elrond token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00268299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.01409529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00111017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond's genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,065,416,547 tokens. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Elrond's official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

