Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.91

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and traded as high as $35.97. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 1,150 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $86.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.