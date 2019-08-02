Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.8-8.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.66 billion.Emcor Group also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.50-5.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EME. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $81.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. Emcor Group has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emcor Group will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

In other Emcor Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

