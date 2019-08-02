Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.8-8.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.67 billion.Emcor Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.50-5.75 EPS.

Shares of EME traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.65.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emcor Group will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EME. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.