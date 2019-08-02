Emergent Biosolutions’ (EBS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Emergent Biosolutions to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. 184,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.91. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $59,704.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,804.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 657,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after acquiring an additional 124,413 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

