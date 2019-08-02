Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 240.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.62. The stock had a trading volume of 779,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,151. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,009,202.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

