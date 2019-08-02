Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Citigroup

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.19.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.47. 109,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $290,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,115,000 after purchasing an additional 355,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,614 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,823,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,292,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 46.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,708,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,423,000 after purchasing an additional 858,733 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.