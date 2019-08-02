Emphy One Day Volume Reaches $882.00 (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Emphy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, Emphy has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Emphy has a market cap of $133,634.00 and $882.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00906046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015333 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000493 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000670 BTC.

About Emphy

EPY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

