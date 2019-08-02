Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on Empire State Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. 5,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,108. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.76. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $17.86.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

