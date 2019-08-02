Encana (NYSE:ECA) Given New $9.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

ECA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Encana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on Encana and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Encana from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Encana to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Encana in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NYSE:ECA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.40. 27,770,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,895,008. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.02. Encana has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encana will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0188 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Encana’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

In related news, COO Michael Gerard Mcallister acquired 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $36,838.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $274,016.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 116,450 shares of company stock worth $608,238. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Encana in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encana in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Encana in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encana in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encana by 383.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

