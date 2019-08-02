Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) PT Set at $77.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) has been assigned a $77.00 price target by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

