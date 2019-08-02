Energi (NRG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $967,098.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Energi has a market cap of $115.57 million and approximately $967,098.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $6.06 or 0.00058330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00272735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.01414182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00113136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021134 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000534 BTC.

About Energi

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 19,076,682 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

