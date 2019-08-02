Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Enquest stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25. Enquest has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates through two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

