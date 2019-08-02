Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Shares of ENTX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.15. 27,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.25. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.53% of Entera Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

Read More: Dividend Yield

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.