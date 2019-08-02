Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Envision Solar International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EVSI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. 16,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,732. Envision Solar International has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

