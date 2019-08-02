EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $78.14, but opened at $81.07. EOG Resources shares last traded at $82.87, with a volume of 260,323 shares changing hands.

The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

