eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $38,278.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One eosDAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bibox, DragonEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About eosDAC

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, Gate.io, Hotbit, Bibox, OTCBTC, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

