Equinix Inc (EQIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 2.46 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Equinix has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Equinix has a payout ratio of 53.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equinix to earn $22.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $524.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix has a 52 week low of $335.29 and a 52 week high of $530.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $508.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 20.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total value of $97,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.62, for a total value of $491,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,396.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,450 shares of company stock worth $1,202,784. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equinix from $542.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.21.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

